>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) CEO Anthony M Jabbour Bought $997,854 of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: DNB -1.13%

CEO of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony M Jabbour (insider trades) bought 42,900 shares of DNB on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $23.26 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $997,854.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc has a market cap of $9.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.800000 with and P/S ratio of 5.43. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Anthony M Jabbour bought 42,900 shares of DNB stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $23.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.98% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 5,000 shares of DNB stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $23.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DNB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)