Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) CEO Anthony M Jabbour Bought $997,854 of Shares

CEO of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony M Jabbour (insider trades) bought 42,900 shares of DNB on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $23.26 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $997,854.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc has a market cap of $9.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.800000 with and P/S ratio of 5.43. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 5,000 shares of DNB stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $23.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.15% since.

