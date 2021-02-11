Electronic Arts Inc (EA) COO & CFO Blake J Jorgensen Sold $867,630 of Shares

COO & CFO of Electronic Arts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake J Jorgensen (insider trades) sold 5,975 shares of EA on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $145.21 a share. The total sale was $867,630.

Electronic Arts Inc operates in the technology sector. It develops, markets, publishes and distributes video game software and content of various platforms. Electronic Arts Inc has a market cap of $42.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $147.330000 with a P/E ratio of 36.56 and P/S ratio of 7.60. The dividend yield of Electronic Arts Inc stocks is 0.12%. Electronic Arts Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Electronic Arts Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

COO & CFO Blake J Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of EA stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $136.75. The price of the stock has increased by 7.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief People Officer Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of EA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $143.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.

Chief Studios Officer Laura Miele sold 785 shares of EA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $143.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.

EVP of Strategic Growth Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of EA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $143.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.

Chief People Officer Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of EA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.78% since.

General Counsel & Corp Sect'y Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of EA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $139.39. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.

