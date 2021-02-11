Cloudera Inc (CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CFO of Cloudera Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jim Frankola (insider trades) sold 88,518 shares of CLDR on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $18.46 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Cloudera Inc sells subscriptions and services for its data management, machine learning and advanced analytics platform. This platform delivers capabilities for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. Cloudera Inc has a market cap of $5.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.610000 with and P/S ratio of 6.54.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert G Bearden sold 96,075 shares of CLDR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $14.11. The price of the stock has increased by 31.89% since.

CEO Robert G Bearden sold 171,434 shares of CLDR stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $14.43. The price of the stock has increased by 28.97% since.

CEO Robert G Bearden sold 141,800 shares of CLDR stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $14.34. The price of the stock has increased by 29.78% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jim Frankola sold 1,200 shares of CLDR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $15.45. The price of the stock has increased by 20.45% since.

