Pagerduty Inc (PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sold $2.9 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: PD +1.45%

CEO of Pagerduty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jennifer Tejada (insider trades) sold 52,000 shares of PD on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $56.43 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

PagerDuty Inc has a market cap of $4.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.140000 with and P/S ratio of 22.03. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with PagerDuty Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $56.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PD stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $55.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.96% since.
  • Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of PD stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $48.71. The price of the stock has increased by 15.25% since.
  • Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of PD stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $49.6. The price of the stock has increased by 13.19% since.

