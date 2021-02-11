World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) President and CEO R Chad Prashad Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of World Acceptance Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R Chad Prashad (insider trades) sold 10,490 shares of WRLD on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $135.03 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

World Acceptance Corp is a small-loan consumer finance company. It provides short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance products and ancillary products and services to individuals. World Acceptance Corp has a market cap of $876.985 million; its shares were traded at around $128.880000 with a P/E ratio of 13.60 and P/S ratio of 1.71. GuruFocus rated World Acceptance Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with World Acceptance Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of WRLD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $135.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.55% since.

President and CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,106 shares of WRLD stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $130.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ken R Jr Bramlett sold 5,000 shares of WRLD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $135.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.57% since.

SVP, Accounting Scott Mcintyre sold 1,609 shares of WRLD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.53% since.

See remarks John L Calmes Jr sold 12,617 shares of WRLD stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $133.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.39% since.

Director Darrell E Whitaker sold 660 shares of WRLD stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $142.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.78% since.

SVP, General Counsel Luke J. Umstetter sold 200 shares of WRLD stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $142.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WRLD, click here