>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) President and CEO Jeff Benck Bought $50,166 of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: BHE +0.72%

President and CEO of Benchmark Electronics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Benck (insider trades) bought 1,800 shares of BHE on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $27.87 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,166.

Benchmark Electronics Inc is engaged in manufacturing, designing and engineering services and product life cycle solutions. The company offer its services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial equipment, and telecommunication equipment. Benchmark Electronics Inc has a market cap of $1.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.860000 with a P/E ratio of 73.32 and P/S ratio of 0.49. The dividend yield of Benchmark Electronics Inc stocks is 2.29%. Benchmark Electronics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Benchmark Electronics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of BHE stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $27.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BHE, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)