Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) President and CEO Jeff Benck Bought $50,166 of Shares

President and CEO of Benchmark Electronics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Benck (insider trades) bought 1,800 shares of BHE on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $27.87 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,166.

Benchmark Electronics Inc is engaged in manufacturing, designing and engineering services and product life cycle solutions. The company offer its services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial equipment, and telecommunication equipment. Benchmark Electronics Inc has a market cap of $1.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.860000 with a P/E ratio of 73.32 and P/S ratio of 0.49. The dividend yield of Benchmark Electronics Inc stocks is 2.29%. Benchmark Electronics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Benchmark Electronics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

