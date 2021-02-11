Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) President and CEO Michael Haack Sold $801,460 of Shares

President and CEO of Eagle Materials Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Haack (insider trades) sold 6,731 shares of EXP on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $119.07 a share. The total sale was $801,460.

Eagle Materials Inc supplies building products which are used in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction. Its segments include Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. Eagle Materials Inc has a market cap of $4.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.810000 with a P/E ratio of 14.30 and P/S ratio of 3.05. The dividend yield of Eagle Materials Inc stocks is 0.08%. Eagle Materials Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of EXP stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $119.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of EXP stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $117.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & General Counsel James H Graass sold 7,179 shares of EXP stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $118.47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

SVP, Controller William R Devlin sold 10,097 shares of EXP stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $119. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

EVP-Strategy & Corp. Develop. Robert S Stewart sold 33,331 shares of EXP stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $116.77. The price of the stock has increased by 1.75% since.

Director David B Powers sold 29,647 shares of EXP stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $117.11. The price of the stock has increased by 1.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXP, click here