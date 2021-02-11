>
Vir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

February 11, 2021 | About: VIR -2.55%

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ( VIR) today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The update will be provided via a press release after market close and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

Contact:
Cara Miller
VP, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
+1-415-941-6746

