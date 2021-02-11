>
Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series

February 11, 2021 | About: BDTX -1.1%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. ( BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:50 AM ET. Dr. Epstein’s presentation will be featured in the session entitled “Company Spotlights: Novel Approaches to Advance Protein Technologies.”

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available and archived on the site for three weeks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology (MAP) platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D. and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Natalie Wildenradt
[email protected]

For Media:
Kathy Vincent
(310) 403-8951
[email protected]

