>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Exponent CEO Joins Prestigious National Academy of Engineering

February 11, 2021 | About: EXPO -0.24%

Dr. Catherine Ford Corrigan elected for leadership in biomechanical engineering and scientific consulting

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 9, 2021, Catherine Ford Corrigan, Ph.D., joined the United States’ National Academy of Engineering (NAE), receiving one of the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Dr. Corrigan was recognized for her research on injury mechanics and mitigation as well as her leadership in biomechanical engineering and scientific consulting. Over the past 25 years, Dr. Corrigan has fostered a culture that attracts exceptional talent and accelerates the careers of hundreds of engineers, scientists, physicians, and regulatory consultants at Exponent as they empower clients with solutions for a safe, healthy, sustainable, and technologically complex world.

“It comes as no surprise that Dr. Catherine Corrigan was elected to the United States’ National Academy of Engineering,” said Paul R. Johnston, Ph.D., Chairman, Exponent, “under her leadership Exponent continues to flourish as an institution for scientific excellence.”

NAE’s mission is to advance the well-being of the nation by marshalling the expertise and insight of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to the federal government on matters involving engineering and technology. The NAE’s over 2000 peer-elected and international members come from business, academia and government, providing leadership and expertise for projects focused on the relationships between engineering, technology, and quality of life.

Dr. Corrigan said, “Exponent is a home for the best and brightest engineers and scientists in the world. Our more than 900-person consulting staff teach, serve as advisors, and publish in top academic journals and for institutions all while they continue to answer some of the most pressing questions of our lifetime with analytical rigor and technical prowess. My nomination, as both an engineer who started her career at Exponent and in my position as CEO, speaks to the importance and caliber of the work we do every day.”

To learn more about Exponent, please visit www.exponent.com.

Ellen Donovan
(650) 688-6940
[email protected]
Director, Business Development


ti?nf=ODE1MTk5MSMzOTczODEzIzIwMjkwNzc=
c9da7c80-ed29-44b0-af00-2d6a91cd2e8d

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)