Eos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call; Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 11, 2021 | About: EOSE +5.76%

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Eos will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the U.S. market opens on February 25, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 705-6003, or for international callers (201) 493-6725. The call will also be webcast live from Eos's investor relations website at https://investors.eose.com.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’s investor relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on February 25, 2021, through March 4, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode will be 13715429.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer, and Sagar Kurada, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
  • The Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Battery Workshop on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

About Eos
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos ( EOSE), visit eose.com.

Source: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

Contacts

InvestorsMedia
Ed YuenJames McCusker
[email protected][email protected]
