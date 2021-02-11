>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

NMI Holdings, Inc. Appoints Priya Huskins to Board of Directors

February 11, 2021 | About: NMIH -1.09%

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), announced today that Priya Huskins has been appointed as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Priya to National MI’s Board,” said Bradley Shuster, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of National MI. “As National MI continues to invest for future growth, Priya’s proven track record of executive leadership and extensive board experience will be invaluable. I am confident that her deep knowledge of the insurance industry and broad expertise will complement and enhance our already strong and diverse Board.”

Ms. Huskins is currently Senior Vice President and partner at Woodruff-Sawyer & Co., a commercial insurance brokerage firm, where she also serves as a member of its Board of Directors. Prior to joining Woodruff-Sawyer & Co., Ms. Huskins was a corporate attorney with the law firm of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Ms. Huskins is a director of Realty Income Corporation, a publicly traded commercial REIT, where she serves as chair of its compensation committee and as a member of its nominating and corporate governance committee. She earned her undergraduate degree from Harvard College and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Chicago Law School.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements about future, not past, events and involve certain important risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding National MI’s positioning for its future performance. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
[email protected]
(510) 788-8417

ti?nf=ODE1MTIyNCMzOTcxNzQyIzIwMTcxMDY=
5572db88-9504-4fe3-b7b6-d7c30afec790

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)