ViewRay Announces Appointment of Phil Spencer to its Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced the appointment of Phil Spencer to its Board of Directors, effective February 9, 2021.

Mr. Spencer has a long track record of delivering substantial financial value as a CEO and board member over the last 20 years. He is currently the President and CEO of Mega-Broadband Investments (MBI), a private-equity backed top-10 US cable operator that acquires and invests in rural-focused cable systems. MBI recently acquired Northland Communications, Eagle Communications, Vyve Broadband, and FamilyView Cable, and currently passes 650,000 homes & businesses in fifteen states.

Prior to MBI, Phil was Chief Executive Officer of NewWave Communications which was acquired by CableOne. He previously held numerous other CEO and Board of Director roles. A Marquette University graduate, Mr. Spencer holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance.

"ViewRay is a leading innovator with a promising opportunity to become the standard of care in radiation oncology," stated Phil Spencer. "I look forward to serving on the board and being part of a team that is making a profound impact on cancer patients around the world."

ViewRay also announced that D. Keith Grossman has retired from its Board of Directors, effective February 9, 2021.

"It has been a privilege to serve on ViewRay's board over the last several years. I have watched the transition from an early-stage, innovative technology company to a mature organization with world class capabilities. I believe ViewRay will fulfill their mission of 'treating and proving what others can't' as they execute on the promising opportunity in front of them," said Keith Grossman.

"On behalf of ViewRay, I wish to thank Keith for the meaningful impact he has made while serving on our board. He has been a key partner and thought leader, and we wish him all the best. Concurrent with Keith's departure, we are delighted to welcome Phil to our board. He is an impressive leader with an extensive track record of creating shareholder value, and we look forward to his many contributions," said Dan Moore, Chairman of the Board of ViewRay.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

ViewRay is a medical device manufacturer and cannot and does not recommend specific treatment approaches. Individual results may vary. The results described herein may not be predictive

