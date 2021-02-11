>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Robert Half Announces Quarterly Dividend

February 11, 2021

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced that its board of directors has approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend, from $0.34 to $0.38 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of February 25, 2021.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-quarterly-dividend-301227304.html

SOURCE Robert Half


