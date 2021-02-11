>
Etsy to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

February 11, 2021 | About: NAS:ETSY +0.18%

PR Newswire

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in a press release after the market closes. The press release can be accessed at the Etsy investor relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company's Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

A replay of the video webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time that evening, for at least three months thereafter.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.

Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog (blog.etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations
Gabriel Ratcliff, Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Sarah Marx, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etsy-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-financial-results-on-february-25-2021-301227118.html

SOURCE Etsy, Inc.


