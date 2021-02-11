W. P. Carey Announces Three Investments Totaling $149 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, today announced three investments totaling $149 million and covering approximately 1.5 million square feet. The investments comprise operationally-critical properties triple-net leased to industry-leading tenants with a weighted-average lease term of approximately 24 years. The transactions bring year-to-date investment volume to $203 million, including the completion of two capital investment projects totaling $54 million.

The investments include:

$75 million sale-leaseback of two packing, production and distribution facilities, which include cold storage, net leased to a leading vertically integrated grower-packer-shipper of seasonal, high-value summer-fruit. The facilities are strategically located in proximity to the tenant's approximately 20,000 acres of owned farmland in California's Central Valley , which benefits from climate conditions ideal for year-round farming. The mission-critical facilities represent the majority of the company's storage, processing and distribution operations and total over one million square feet. The tenant has invested significantly in the facilities, underscoring their criticality. The facilities are triple-net leased under a master lease for a 25-year term, with fixed annual rent increases.



Gino Sabatini, Head of Investments, W. P. Carey said: "The investments announced today show continued momentum in our deal closings and reflect the enduring demand from companies for long-term net lease financing. Our reputation as a trusted and reliable capital partner and ability to close all-equity were critical in securing these accretive transactions and enabled us to add a number of high-quality assets to our portfolio. W. P. Carey has been a steady source of long-term capital for companies looking to unlock the value of their real estate, so we are pleased to establish a relationship with our newest tenants to help them achieve their business objectives."

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Federal securities laws. A number of factors could cause W. P. Carey's actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those anticipated. Among those risks, trends and uncertainties are the general economic climate, including the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the supply of and demand for commercial properties; interest rate levels; and other risks associated with the acquisition and ownership of properties, including risks that the tenants will not pay rent, or that costs may be greater than anticipated. For further information on factors that could impact W. P. Carey, reference is made to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

