>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Zovio Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for February 24, 2021

February 11, 2021 | About: NAS:ZVO +4.9%

PR Newswire

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2021

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Zovio logo (PRNewsFoto/Zovio) (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)

Zovio will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) the same day.

Call participants should dial (877) 395-6119 in the United States or (647) 689-5537 internationally and request the Zovio call. The access code for all callers is conference ID: 4834547.

A live broadcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at http://ir.zovio.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Alanna Vitucci
[email protected]
858 668 2586 x11636

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-for-february-24-2021-301227261.html

SOURCE Zovio


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)