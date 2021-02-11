>
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review Fourth Quarter And Annual 2020 Financial Results

February 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:CPK +0.52%

PR Newswire

DOVER, Del., Feb. 11, 2021

DOVER, Del., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The earnings press release will be issued on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after the market closes.

To participate in this call, dial 877.224.1468 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.

To access the replay recording of this call, please visit the Company's website at CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Heidi W. Watkins
Shareholder Services Manager
302.734.6716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-to-host-conference-call-to-review-fourth-quarter-and-annual-2020-financial-results-301227277.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation


