Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call for February 25, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its Fourth Quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 Time: 11:30 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/39883

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 6806223 Website: www.oasispetroleum.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, March 4, 2021 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 412-317-0088 Replay access: 10152155

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasismidstream.com

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

March 1: Credit Suisse's 26th Annual Virtual Energy Summit March 2: Morgan Stanley's 2021 Virtual Global Energy & Power Conference March 3: Raymond James' 42nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference March 23: Simmons Energy 21st Annual Energy Conference

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Oasis Midstream is a fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum and strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. For more information, please visit Oasis Midstream's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-midstream-partners-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-february-25-2021-301227338.html

SOURCE Oasis Midstream Partners LP