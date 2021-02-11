>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

JBT Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

February 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:JBT -0.77%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 22, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Please register in advance if you plan to participate in the conference call:
http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8477590

Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information, as well as a unique registrant and conference ID that they will use to access the event.

The call will be simultaneously webcast, for listen-only mode, by accessing the following website:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2948409/2FF6ED5BCF27FC5CD43928CCBD83ED09

The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the call ends.

This information is also available on our website https://ir.jbtc.com/events-and-presentations/.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with a focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Investors & Media:

Megan Rattigan

(312) 861-6048
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301227230.html

SOURCE JBT Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)