Service Corporation International To Become Donate Life America Partner

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial®, is partnering with Donate Life America (DLA) to save lives through organ, eye and tissue donation. The company will become an official partner of Donate Life America with a $250,000 donation as we approach National Donor Day, Feb. 14, 2021. Funds will be used for programs and initiatives designed to increase awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation and to improve the process of becoming a donor.

Dignity Memorial will become an official partner of Donate Life America with a $250,000 donation.

"Our company has long advocated for organ, eye and tissue donation, and many of our Dignity Memorial locations have long-standing relationships with Donate Life affiliates in our respective communities," said Jay Waring, SCI Chief Operating Officer. "Our mission is to celebrate the significance of life, with every detail remembered, and we are honored to partner with Donate Life America's vision to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives through transplantation."

For the past 13 years, Dignity Memorial has been a sponsor of the Donate Life Rose Parade® Float. The company has honored the lives of 58 remarkable organ and tissue donors through "floragraphs," portraits made of floral and natural materials, which are placed on the Donate Life float entry produced by the OneLegacy Foundation in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade. For families who participate in this program, it is an indescribable experience which often provides hope, healing and comfort in their grief journey.

"Our Donate Life Partners help make our work possible through financial support as well as in helping us extend the reach of the Donate Life message," says DLA President and CEO, David Fleming. "SCI has been a long-time supporter of the Donate Life mission, and we applaud their commitment to honoring the gift of donation and caring for donor families. We are thrilled to welcome them as a new Donate Life Premier Partner and look forward to working together to promote organ, eye and tissue donation to its affiliates, associates, clients and communities."

To register to become an organ, eye and tissue donor visit Donate Life America.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At December 31, 2020, we owned and operated 1,470 funeral service locations and 483 cemeteries (of which 297 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. As used herein, "Service Corporation International" and "SCI" refer to Service Corporation International and its affiliates.

About Donate Life America

Donate Life America (DLA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization leading its national partners and Donate Life State Teams to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives. DLA manages and promotes Donate Life℠, the national brand for the cause of donation; motivates the public to register as organ, eye and tissue donors; provides education about living donation; manages the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org; and develops and executes effective multi-media campaigns to promote donation. For more information, visit DonateLife.net.

Contact: SCI Media Line

713-525-5235

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-corporation-international-to-become-donate-life-america-partner-301227209.html

SOURCE Service Corporation International