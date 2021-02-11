>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Norfolk Southern names Hunt Cary as vice president operations efficiency

February 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:NSC +1.48%

PR Newswire

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 11, 2021

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) announced today that its board of directors has elected Hunt Cary, a 28-year railroad veteran, as vice president operations efficiency.

Hunt Cary

Joining Norfolk Southern from Union Pacific Corporation, Cary brings extensive knowledge and leadership experience in network operations, supply-chain logistics, precision scheduled railroading, and use of technology to drive efficiencies. He most recently served as vice president intermodal operations at Union Pacific.

"Hunt's leadership abilities and broad experience in network operations and logistics will help Norfolk Southern accelerate our implementation of precision scheduled railroading, continue to push improvement in our cost structure, and take our operational service performance to the next level," said Cindy Sanborn, chief operating officer. "We are excited to welcome Hunt to the Norfolk Southern team as we work together to lower our operating ratio, support our customers' growth, and drive shareholder value."

Cary will report to Sanborn, effective Feb. 15. Cary began his railroading career at Norfolk Southern in 1993 as a transportation management trainee, advancing to superintendent of the company's rail terminal in Knoxville, Tennessee. In 2003, he joined Canadian National Railway as superintendent of CN's Michigan zone, eventually rising to become assistant vice president supply chain solutions. He moved to Union Pacific in 2018 as assistant vice president service and strategy. Cary holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Virginia Military Institute.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-names-hunt-cary-as-vice-president-operations-efficiency-301227334.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


