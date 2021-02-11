Norfolk Southern names Hunt Cary as vice president operations efficiency

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) announced today that its board of directors has elected Hunt Cary, a 28-year railroad veteran, as vice president operations efficiency.

Joining Norfolk Southern from Union Pacific Corporation, Cary brings extensive knowledge and leadership experience in network operations, supply-chain logistics, precision scheduled railroading, and use of technology to drive efficiencies. He most recently served as vice president intermodal operations at Union Pacific.

"Hunt's leadership abilities and broad experience in network operations and logistics will help Norfolk Southern accelerate our implementation of precision scheduled railroading, continue to push improvement in our cost structure, and take our operational service performance to the next level," said Cindy Sanborn, chief operating officer. "We are excited to welcome Hunt to the Norfolk Southern team as we work together to lower our operating ratio, support our customers' growth, and drive shareholder value."

Cary will report to Sanborn, effective Feb. 15. Cary began his railroading career at Norfolk Southern in 1993 as a transportation management trainee, advancing to superintendent of the company's rail terminal in Knoxville, Tennessee. In 2003, he joined Canadian National Railway as superintendent of CN's Michigan zone, eventually rising to become assistant vice president supply chain solutions. He moved to Union Pacific in 2018 as assistant vice president service and strategy. Cary holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Virginia Military Institute.

