>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) President & CEO Athena Countouriotis Sold $8.2 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: TPTX -0.93%

President & CEO of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Athena Countouriotis (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of TPTX on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $137.48 a share. The total sale was $8.2 million.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $6.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.630000 with and P/S ratio of 227.02. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 60,000 shares of TPTX stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $137.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.07% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Yi Larson sold 30,000 shares of TPTX stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $126.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, General Counsel & Secty. Annette North sold 25,000 shares of TPTX stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $125.89. The price of the stock has increased by 6.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TPTX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)