Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) President & CEO Athena Countouriotis Sold $8.2 million of Shares

President & CEO of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Athena Countouriotis (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of TPTX on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $137.48 a share. The total sale was $8.2 million.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $6.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.630000 with and P/S ratio of 227.02. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 60,000 shares of TPTX stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $137.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.07% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Yi Larson sold 30,000 shares of TPTX stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $126.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, General Counsel & Secty. Annette North sold 25,000 shares of TPTX stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $125.89. The price of the stock has increased by 6.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TPTX, click here