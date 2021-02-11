>
Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) President and CEO Ravi Vig Sold $11.7 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: ALGM +0.26%

President and CEO of Allegro Microsystems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ravi Vig (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of ALGM on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $29.16 a share. The total sale was $11.7 million.

Allegro Microsystems Inc has a market cap of $5.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.540000 with a P/E ratio of 363.56 and P/S ratio of 8.51. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Allegro Microsystems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Ravi Vig sold 400,000 shares of ALGM stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $29.16. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of ALGM stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $29.16. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.
  • SVP of Worldwide Sales Max R. Glover sold 29,272 shares of ALGM stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $29.16. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.
  • Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of ALGM stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $29.16. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.
  • Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,709 shares of ALGM stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $29.16. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.
  • 10% Owner Skna, L.p. Oep sold 11,355,799 shares of ALGM stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $29.16. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.

