Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) & COO Scott J Mclean Sold $2 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: ZION -1.35%

& COO of Zions Bancorp Na (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott J Mclean (insider trades) sold 40,006 shares of ZION on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $49.85 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Zions Bancorp is a bank holding company. The bank has over 400 branches across the United States and has more than $50 billion worth of assets. It provides banking services to small and midsize businesses as well as individuals. Zions Bancorp NA has a market cap of $8.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.910000 with a P/E ratio of 16.03 and P/S ratio of 2.91. The dividend yield of Zions Bancorp NA stocks is 2.78%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zions Bancorp NA. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • & CEO Harris H Simmons sold 60,518 shares of ZION stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $49.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.
  • CEO of Subsidiary Bruce K Alexander sold 3,500 shares of ZION stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $48.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.
  • Exec VP & CEO of Division Alan M Forney sold 3,029 shares of ZION stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $46.36. The price of the stock has increased by 5.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • & COO Scott J Mclean sold 40,006 shares of ZION stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $49.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.89% since.
  • Exec VP Olga Hoff sold 1,185 shares of ZION stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $48.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.
  • Exec VP Kenneth Jay Collins sold 3,050 shares of ZION stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $48.57. The price of the stock has increased by 0.7% since.
  • EVP - Chief Risk Officer Keith D Maio sold 7,632 shares of ZION stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $48.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.
  • Exec VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of ZION stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $47.3. The price of the stock has increased by 3.4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZION, click here

.

