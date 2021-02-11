Cosmos Holdings Launches Osteodome in EU

New Proprietary Dietary Supplement Contributes to Normal

Bone and Cartilage Health and Joint Flexibility

Osteodome Is Second Product to Be Marketed throughout the UK

During First Quarter 2021

EU Distribution Network Grows to 1500 Pharmacies with Access to Additional 50,000

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the company") (OTCQX: COSM), a vertically integrated, international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network, announced today the launch of a new, proprietary enhanced dietary supplement, Osteodome. Osteodome is a targeted nutritional supplement specifically designed to support normal bone and cartilage function and joint flexibility.

Osteodome contains glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, Hyaluronic Acid, turmeric, green tea, olive tree extracts, vitamins C, D3, K2, manganese, zinc and other minerals. It is one of the newest offerings in the Sky Premium Life line of luxury nutritional supplements. Like all other Sky Premium Life products, Osteodome is made with the highest quality raw materials and to the highest possible standards, which are, in turn, based on strict pharmaceutical standards and good manufacturing processes (GMP) protocols; these protocols are similar to FDA regulations in the USA. The supplement was formulated, designed and developed entirely by the Cosmos Holdings research and development team.

“Our research and development team has been working all year to develop additional nutraceuticals and supplements for the EU market,” Mr. Siokas continued. “Osteodome is one of a number of products Cosmos will introduce to this market throughout 2021. We expect Osteodome and other nutraceuticals and supplements to contribute substantially to our growth and profitability in 2021.”

Osteodome contributes to:

• normal bone and cartilage function

• supporting joint flexibility

• the normal formation of collagen in the body

• the normal formation of connective tissue in the body

• the normal muscle functions

• the normal absorption of calcium and phosphorus

• the protection of cells from oxidative stress (antioxidant)

“Our research and development team has created unique formulas, with vitamins and herbs, that support specific health needs, a luxury line made with the finest materials, along with a wide range of basic premium quality supplements,” said Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings. “These products promote health and well-being, which we believe are especially important during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sky Premium Life products are available throughout Europe, via our established distribution network, which we have built through relationships with 160+ pharmaceutical wholesale distributors in Europe’s largest markets. We also sell Sky Premium Life supplements directly to 1,500 pharmacies, with access to more than 50,000 pharmacies throughout Europe, and we are of course looking beyond Europe.”

On January 11, 2021, Cosmos Holdings announced the launch of a new, proprietary enhanced dietary supplement, Bodyguard, a targeted action formula for strengthening the immune system and reducing fatigue. On November 25, 2020, the company announced the beginning of trading on the OTCQX Best Market. On November 18, 2020, Cosmos Holdings announced its Third Quarter and Nine-Month financial results.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc., is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices and an extensive, established EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece and Harlow, UK.

Press Release Disclaimer

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release, following the date hereof, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or for any changes or modifications made to this press release, or the information contained herein by any third parties, including, but not limited to, any wire or internet services.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could”, are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers, are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

T: (973) 865-9357

E: [email protected]

LinkedIn

@PlRinvest

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d41f2dc-7889-41ca-a2da-b6e1282618ed