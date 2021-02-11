Starpharma signs DEP® ADC Research Agreement with MSD

PR Newswire
MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 11, 2021
MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) today announced that is has signed a Research Agreement with MSD, the tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth NJ USA. Under the agreement, MSD will conduct a preclinical research evaluation of dendrimer based Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) utilising Starpharma's proprietary DEP® technology.
Dr Jackie Fairley, CEO of Starpharma commented: "MSD is a recognised leader in oncology, and we are delighted to have signed this new Research Agreement in such an innovative and valuable area."
DEP® ADCs exploit the unique potential of Starpharma's DEP® technology to provide enhanced characteristics to ADCs including greater homogeneity, site specific attachment, and higher drug antibody ratio (DAR), than conventional ADC approaches. DEP® ADCs are the subject of internal and partnered programs.
Starpharma has previously demonstrated the significant advantages conveyed by DEP® ADCs in multiple preclinical studies, including its DEP® HER-2 ADC, which showed significant tumour regression and 100% survival, outperforming Herceptin & Kadcyla in a human ovarian cancer model. Starpharma's DEP® technology has already yielded four clinical stage oncology products, including one under development by AstraZeneca.
Media: Sumit Media
Grant Titmus
Mob: +61 419 388 161
Starpharma Holdings Limited
Dr Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer
Nigel Baade, CFO and Company Secretary
4-6 Southampton Crescent
Abbotsford Vic 3067
