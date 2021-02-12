US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,430.70 on Thursday with a loss of 7.10 points or -0.02%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,916.38 for a gain of 6.50 points or 0.17%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,025.77 for a gain of 53.24 points or 0.38%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 21.25 for a loss of 0.74 points or -3.37%.

Thursday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Thursday after two down days. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to show improvements in the U.S. President Biden reported a deal on Thursday for more vaccine doses. Some retail locations are making plans for beginning to administer Covid-19 vaccines. Morgan Stanley (MS) estimated that vaccine availability could cover approximately 75% of adults by mid-summer 2021.

On the earnings calendar:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM): Revenue of $204.04 million increased 57.0% year over year and beat estimates by $14.82 million. FQ2 GAAP loss per share of $0.45 beat estimates by $0.53.

Disney (NYSE:DIS): Revenue of $16.25 billion decreased -22.1% year over year and beat estimates by $370 million. FQ1 GAAP EPS of $0.02 beat estimates by $0.73 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beat estimates by $0.66. Disney+ reported 94.9 million new subscribers, beating the estimate of 90.7 million.

In other news:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) announced plans for cryptocurrency acceptance.

Federal investigations have been announced for the recent market trading anomalies involving GameStop (GME), silver futures and more. Testimonies requested include Robinhood executives, social media executives and brokers.

793,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 812,000. Continuing jobless claims were 4.545 million, down from 4.690 million.

The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.030%, eight-week bills at a rate of 0.035% and 30-year bonds at a rate of 1.933%.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.73%, unchanged from the previous week. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.19%, down from 2.21%.

Across the board:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) +33.16%

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) gained 3.46% on heightened demand transparency for chip supplies.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) + 17.79%

17.79% Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) + 16.82%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,285.32 for a gain of 2.88 points or 0.13%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,295.81 for a gain of 4.88 points or 0.38%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,880.92 for a gain of 77.69 points or 0.49%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,116.51 for a loss of 2.15 points or -0.02%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,535.25 for a gain of 16.01 points or 0.64%; the S&P 100 at 1,796.46 for a gain of 1.72 points or 0.096%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,734.35 for a gain of 79.08 points or 0.58%; the Russell 3000 at 2,375.95 for a gain of 5.28 points or 0.22%; the Russell 1000 at 2,226.41 for a gain of 5.11 points or 0.23%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,440.82 for a gain of 71.02 points or 0.17%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 732.68 for a loss of 4.22 points or -0.57%.

