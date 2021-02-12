>
REPLY: Airwalk Reply Achieves AWS Financial Services Competency Status

February 12, 2021 | About: MIL:REY -1.75%


Airwalk Reply, specialized in the design and delivery of cloud based services and solutions for Financial Services, Government and the Public Sector, announced today that it has achieved [url="]Amazon+Web+Services+%28AWS%29+Financial+Services+Competency[/url] status. This designation recognizes Airwalk Reply for providing deep expertise to help organizations manage critical issues pertaining to the industry, such as risk management, core systems implementations, data management, navigating compliance requirements, and establishing governance models.



Achieving the AWS Financial Services Competency differentiates Airwalk Reply as AWS Partner Network (APN) member has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.



Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply, commented: “We are proud to have achieved this competency. Airwalk Reply is dedicated to helping customers in the financial services industry achieve their business goals by leveraging the agility of AWS and attainment of this competency designation will help us to offer our services to an even bigger group of customers in the UK and South East Asia where they operate”.



Airwalk Reply delivers transformation change in complex, highly regulated environments and brings together experienced multi-disciplined teams with business and technical knowledge and expertise and solutions to support customers specifically in the Financial Services Industry.



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the [url="]AWS+Competency+Program[/url] to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.



As an APN Premier Consulting Partner, Airwalk Reply helps customer to digitally transform by building innovative solutions powered by AWS services.



Airwalk Reply


Airwalk Reply is the Reply group company specialised in the design and delivery of cloud based services and solutions, driving technology-led transformational change in complex, regulated industries such as Financial Services, Government and the Public Sector. We bring a unique combination of deep technical subject matter expertise across technology strategy, architecture, service design, engineering and security, alongside business domain expertise and a heavyweight delivery capability. [url="]www.airwalkreply.com[/url]

