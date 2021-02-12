>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Boliden: Q4 Interim Report and Year-end report for 2020

February 12, 2021 | About: OTCPK:BDNNY +0% OTCPK:BOLIF +0% OSTO:BOL -0.8% FRA:BWJQ +1.26% STU:BWJQ -1.56%

PR Newswire

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2021

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Q4 2020

  • Revenues totaled SEK 16,170 m (12,972)
  • The operating profit totaled SEK 3,077 m (1,744)
  • The operating profit, excluding the revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 3,043 m (1,721)
  • Free cash flow totaled SEK 2,750 m (822)
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 8.60 (4.97)

Strong earnings and cash flow during the quarter

  • Stable production in Mines and Smelters.
  • The Board of Directors proposes a payment to the shareholders of SEK 14.25 per share through:
    • oan ordinary dividend of SEK 8.25 (7.00) per share.
    • oan extra payment of SEK 6.00 (0.00) per share through automatic share redemption.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Friday, 12 February at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:


Mikael Staffas, President & CEO

Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO

Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 291 57 80

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on 12 February, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/q4-interim-report-and-year-end-report-for-2020,c3285703

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-q4-interim-report-and-year-end-report-for-2020-301227476.html

SOURCE Boliden


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)