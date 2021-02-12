Boliden: Q4 Interim Report and Year-end report for 2020

PR Newswire
BOLIDEN, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2021
Q4 2020
- Revenues totaled SEK 16,170 m (12,972)
- The operating profit totaled SEK 3,077 m (1,744)
- The operating profit, excluding the revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 3,043 m (1,721)
- Free cash flow totaled SEK 2,750 m (822)
- Earnings per share totaled SEK 8.60 (4.97)
Strong earnings and cash flow during the quarter
- Stable production in Mines and Smelters.
- The Board of Directors proposes a payment to the shareholders of SEK 14.25 per share through:
- oan ordinary dividend of SEK 8.25 (7.00) per share.
- oan extra payment of SEK 6.00 (0.00) per share through automatic share redemption.
Please find enclosed the full report.
The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Friday, 12 February at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.
Contact persons for information:
Mikael Staffas, President & CEO
Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO
Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 291 57 80
This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on 12 February, 2021.
SOURCE Boliden