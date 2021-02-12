Fairfax Financial Holdings Buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Fitbit Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, NetEase Inc

Investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Alphabet Inc, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, sells Fitbit Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, NetEase Inc, Central European Media Enterprises, Culp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfax Financial Holdings. As of 2020Q4, Fairfax Financial Holdings owns 59 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PFE, MRK, IMAX, BAM, DENN, CLGX, WW, LBRDK, UA, CBMG,

PFE, MRK, IMAX, BAM, DENN, CLGX, WW, LBRDK, UA, CBMG, Added Positions: GOOGL, HP, LTRPA, DK, LORL,

GOOGL, HP, LTRPA, DK, LORL, Reduced Positions: LUMN, KLIC, NWPX, DAR, LHCG, KKR,

LUMN, KLIC, NWPX, DAR, LHCG, KKR, Sold Out: FIT, GIL, NTES, CETV, CULP, OSB, GLIBA, IMMU, SAFT, ZBRA,