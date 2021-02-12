>
Fairfax Financial Holdings Buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Fitbit Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, NetEase Inc

February 12, 2021 | About: GOOGL +0% HP +0% LTRPA +0% DK +0% PFE +0% MRK +0% IMAX +0% BAM +0% DENN +0% LBRDK +0% KLIC +0%

Investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Alphabet Inc, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, sells Fitbit Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, NetEase Inc, Central European Media Enterprises, Culp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfax Financial Holdings. As of 2020Q4, Fairfax Financial Holdings owns 59 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  1. Atlas Corp (ATCO) - 99,638,552 shares, 47.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  2. BlackBerry Ltd (BB) - 46,724,700 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio.
  3. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 13,322,009 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio.
  4. Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 30,548,190 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) - 3,796,246 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)


Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 300,900 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)


Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 122,900 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Imax Corp (IMAX)


Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $18.45, with an estimated average price of $13.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)


Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $42.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Denny's Corp (DENN)


Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Denny's Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)


Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,731 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 88.34%. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $19.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 426,400 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)
Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 187.29%. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $2.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,017,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)
Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.78 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $7.05. Sold Out: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $20.17 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $24.66. Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $84.33 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.69. Sold Out: Culp Inc (CULP)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Culp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.31 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.28. Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $36.68. Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36. Reduced: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 21.79%. The sale prices were between $21.89 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 61,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)
Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in Northwest Pipe Co by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 43,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 34.48%. The sale prices were between $195.65 and $231.49, with an estimated average price of $212.94. The stock is now traded at around $207.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 1,900 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 22.86%. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 16,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

