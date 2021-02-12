Fairfax Financial Holdings Buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Fitbit Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, NetEase Inc

Investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Alphabet Inc, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, sells Fitbit Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, NetEase Inc, Central European Media Enterprises, Culp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfax Financial Holdings. As of 2020Q4, Fairfax Financial Holdings owns 59 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PFE, MRK, IMAX, BAM, DENN, CLGX, WW, LBRDK, UA, CBMG,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, HP, LTRPA, DK, LORL,
- Reduced Positions: LUMN, KLIC, NWPX, DAR, LHCG, KKR,
- Sold Out: FIT, GIL, NTES, CETV, CULP, OSB, GLIBA, IMMU, SAFT, ZBRA,
- Atlas Corp (ATCO) - 99,638,552 shares, 47.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- BlackBerry Ltd (BB) - 46,724,700 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 13,322,009 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 30,548,190 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio.
- Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) - 3,796,246 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 300,900 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 122,900 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Imax Corp (IMAX)
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $18.45, with an estimated average price of $13.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $42.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Denny's Corp (DENN)
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Denny's Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,731 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 88.34%. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $19.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 426,400 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)
Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 187.29%. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $2.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,017,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)
Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.78 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $7.05. Sold Out: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $20.17 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $24.66. Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $84.33 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.69. Sold Out: Culp Inc (CULP)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Culp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.31 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.28. Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $36.68. Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36. Reduced: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 21.79%. The sale prices were between $21.89 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 61,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)
Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in Northwest Pipe Co by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 43,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 34.48%. The sale prices were between $195.65 and $231.49, with an estimated average price of $212.94. The stock is now traded at around $207.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 1,900 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Fairfax Financial Holdings reduced to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 22.86%. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Fairfax Financial Holdings still held 16,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.
