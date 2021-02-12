Power Reit (PW) CEO, Secretary, Treasurer David H Lesser Bought $12.7 million of Shares

CEO, Secretary, Treasurer of Power Reit (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David H Lesser (insider trades) bought 478,773 shares of PW on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $26.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $12.7 million.

Power REIT holds, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure in the United States. Power REIT has a market cap of $68.770 million; its shares were traded at around $35.890000 with a P/E ratio of 54.38 and P/S ratio of 19.95.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Virgil E Wenger bought 3,360 shares of PW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $26.5. The price of the stock has increased by 35.43% since.

Director Paula Poskon bought 2,000 shares of PW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $26.5. The price of the stock has increased by 35.43% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Susan Hollander bought 1,400 shares of PW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $26.5. The price of the stock has increased by 35.43% since.

Director Patrick R Haynes Iii bought 11,507 shares of PW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $26.5. The price of the stock has increased by 35.43% since.

