FibroGen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. ( FGEN) today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following virtual healthcare conferences:



10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 25, 2021 at 3:40 PM Eastern Time

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at www.fibrogen.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

