Business Wire
Business Wire
Terminix Launches Nationwide Bug Education Program for Grades K-6

February 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:TMX +0%


Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential termite and [url="]pest+management[/url] services to residential and commercial customers, recently reimagined and relaunched its [url="]Harry%26rsquo%3Bs+Big+Adventure[/url] program, in partnership with the Audubon Nature Institute. The program, which includes an educational website and curriculum, is dedicated entirely to teaching and engaging students in grades K-6 about the exciting world of bugs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005106/en/

Terminix wants to keep classrooms buzzin’ with Harry’s Big Adventure—an exciting curriculum that uncovers the wild world of insects. (Photo: Business Wire)

Terminix wants to keep classrooms buzzin’ with Harry’s Big Adventure—an exciting curriculum that uncovers the wild world of insects. (Photo: Business Wire)



“As a company, we’ve always worked to advance the awareness and understanding of insects,” said Valerie Middleton, senior director of Communications for Terminix. “We’re thrilled to relaunch Harry’s Big Adventure, providing teachers, parents and students in the neighborhoods and communities we serve, with free access to knowledge, resources and support for interactive learning.”



Since many students are still learning virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, Terminix revived its program in a way that brings bug education into classrooms through virtual platforms. For the virtual classroom visits and online education tools, Terminix is leveraging both its in-house team of technical experts as well as professional educators from the world-renowned Audubon Nature Institute.



“Audubon Nature Institute is excited to partner with Terminix to revive Harry’s Big Adventure and inspire a new generation to make a positive impact on the natural world,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. “Insects are some of the most important and least understood organisms on our planet, and our team of expert entomologists can’t wait to bring their fascinating world directly into K-6 classrooms through interactive virtual programming made possible by the generous support from Terminix.”



Terminix entomology experts are equally dedicated to providing students and children with entomology education.



“Insects and arachnids are only pests when they are entering our homes and businesses or causing damage,” said Dan Baldwin, director of Technical, Training, and Regulatory Services for Terminix. “Otherwise, they play an integral part in the health of our ecosystem, so educating children about them is a critical component of understanding our world.”



The Harry’s Big Adventure website is the hub for the program’s materials and resources. Visitors to the site can:





  • Meet Harry, a praying mantis, and his pals, including Luckie the Ladybug and Skimmer the Dragonfly




  • Download a National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) approved curriculum guide and lesson plans for grades K-6 (updated seasonally)




  • Test one’s insect knowledge with an interactive, online quiz




  • Download bug-themed games, puzzles, coloring pages and worksheets




  • Keep up with Harry’s adventures on social media




For more information on Harry’s Big Adventure, visit [url="]www.harrysbigavdventure.com[/url] or connect with Harry and his pals on [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url].



About Harry’s Big Adventure



Harry’s Big Adventure is an interactive insect and life science curriculum dedicated entirely to teaching students in grades K-6 about the exciting world of bugs. Originally launched in the 2000’s, the Harry’s Big Adventure program has included an educational IMAX film released in 50+ major U.S. markets; a traveling exhibit hosted at science centers and children’s museums nationwide; and a custom-developed life science curriculum and lesson plans approved by the National Science Teaching Association. Terminix also provides technical experts to visit K-6 classrooms (all visits are currently virtual). For more information on Harry’s Big Adventure, or to schedule a virtual presentation, visit [url="]www.HarrysBigAdventure.com[/url].



About Terminix



Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 10,500 teammates and 2.8 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit [url="]Terminix.com[/url], or [url="]LinkedIn.com%2Fcompany%2Fterminix[/url].



About Audubon Nature Institute



Audubon Nature Institute is a 501(c)3 not for profit that operates a family of museums, parks and research facilities dedicated to celebrating the wonders of nature. Through innovative live animal exhibits, education programs, and scientific discovery, Audubon makes a meaningful contribution to preserving wildlife for the future. For more information, visit [url="]www.audubonnatureinstitute.org[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005106/en/


