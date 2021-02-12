Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 Article About TAATâ„¢ and Beyond Tobaccoâ„¢

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) ( TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that it has received new media coverage with a well-known finance publication, after a feature in Forbes on February 3, 2021. In a February 11, 2021 blog article published on Seeking Alpha, recent patterns in the consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) industry were discussed, in which analogues to popular product types (e.g., meat, alcohol) have gained market share seemingly due to the element of choice they provide to consumers. The blog article notes that the Company’s flagship product TAAT™ appears to fit into this pattern as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes for smokers aged 21+, which is already proving popular in the tobacco category with continually growing retail sales in Ohio. TAAT™, which is offered in Original, Smooth, and Menthol, contains no nicotine or tobacco, and is made with Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary base material which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique to taste and smell similarly to actual tobacco.



The Seeking Alpha article can be accessed by clicking this link: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/44135336-aaron-wolko/5554425-taats-beyond-tobacco-cigarette-attempting-to-become-next-big-cpg-re-invention

Founded in 2004, Seeking Alpha is a finance media portal with a staff of more than 60 editors. Seeking Alpha offers an immersive ecosystem of news, insights, and analytics through its website, video content, email marketing, and podcasts. With over 2.2 billion page views per year (69% growth year-over-year) Seeking Alpha visitors spend an average of 15 minutes on the website during each visit, which is four times the average visit duration of Economist, Barron’s, and the Wall Street Journal1.

In the February 11, 2021 Seeking Alpha blog post it was stated that non-alcoholic beer, another “reinvented” consumer product category, had grown to become a USD $18 billion market in 2020 based on a similar value proposition to TAAT™. Moreover, the article highlighted that successful new players in the CPG space who are offering analogue products (e.g., Beyond Meat) were able to attain desirable market share without defeating its competitors altogether. With many opportunities for TAAT™ to complement tobacco cigarettes in the purchasing patterns of smokers aged 21+, the blog article indicated that the viability of TAAT™ is not necessarily dependent on displacing its competition.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/179346df-ff97-431c-8450-451f937798d9

Seeking Alpha published the February 11, 2021 article about TAAT™ shown in the snapshot above. Please click here to access the full Seeking Alpha article.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “It is an honour for TAAT™ to keep getting media attention as we introduce our product line to smokers aged 21+ in the United States to offer them a better choice. Since December 2020, we have been placing TAAT™ in tobacco retailers across the state of Ohio, with several stores having sold out and reordered in just a matter of weeks. Although TAAT™ has already been mentioned in various regional and niche publications, coverage in outlets that reach a much wider audience is very validating both of the TAAT™ product itself, as well as the Company as a whole. I believe the Seeking Alpha author did an excellent job of painting a macro-level picture of the CPG and tobacco industries in today’s article, also explaining where TAAT™ could fit in among other products that have taken a novel approach to capturing market share through reinvented formulations that provide what consumers ultimately want most, and that is choice.”

Sources

1 - https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/pdf_income/sa_media_kit_01.06.21.pdf

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

[email protected]

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the potential launch of Beyond Tobacco™, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes for the Company and the CPG industry as detailed in the Seeking Alpha article summarized in this press release. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms