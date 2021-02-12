NextEra Energy announces appointment of Lynn M. Utter to board of directors

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) announced the appointment of Lynn M. Utter to its board of directors.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Lynn to the NextEra Energy board," said Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy. "Lynn brings to our board a wealth of knowledge in operations, talent management and strategic planning, along with a proven track record as an experienced leader in the consumer-facing industries. We look forward to benefitting from her valuable insight and counsel as we continue to grow NextEra Energy and solve the world's toughest energy challenges."

Mrs. Utter was the chief talent officer of Atlas Holdings LLC from 2018 to 2020. From 2016 to 2018 she was the chief executive officer of First Source LLC and from 2012 to 2015 Mrs. Utter was president and chief operating officer, Knoll Office of Knoll, Inc.

Prior to Knoll, Mrs. Utter spent 10 years with Molson Coors Beverage Company, where she rose to be the chief strategy officer of Coors Brewing Company. She also held sales, operations and planning roles with the Frito-Lay business of PepsiCo, Inc.

Mrs. Utter holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

