Comscore Announces Agreement with "Game Time with Boomer Esiason" Producer for Local Television Measurement

February 12, 2021 | About: NAS:SCOR +0%

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide JOY-CPW, Inc., the producer of "Game Time with Boomer Esiason" with Comscore's industry-leading local TV measurement currency across all 210 Comscore Television Markets.

"Game Time with Boomer Esiason" is one of the leading sports series, featuring one of the nation's most popular sportscaster, interviewing sports' foremost personalities in original half-hour episodes, every week of the year. Guests include Billie Jean King, Joe Namath, Roger Goodell, George Will, John Smoltz, Mark Messier, Bruce Smith, Marshall Faulk, Phil Simms and Bill Cowher. The series is carried in every market in the country from New York City to Honolulu.

"With a show like 'Game Time with Boomer Esiason' that is carried by our local station partners in every local market across the country, it was important to have a measurement partner that could provide stable, reliable and uniform measurement across the country," said Jim Moskovitz, President and CEO, JOY-CPW, Inc. "Comscore's massive and passive measurement means we will have viewing insight on airing of every show across every market. This will be a powerful tool as we work together with our station and advertiser partners."

"'Game Time with Boomer Esiason' is a program that resonates with viewers across the country," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Comscore. "We are excited to be partnering with JOY-CPW, Inc., and be providing them with Comscore viewing insights in every market."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-agreement-with-game-time-with-boomer-esiason-producer-for-local-television-measurement-301227426.html

SOURCE Comscore


