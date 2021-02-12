PepsiCo to Present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at approximately 1:50 p.m. ET.

A pre-recorded audio webcast and slide presentation will be accessible at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Financial Information / Events and Presentations."

