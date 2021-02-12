EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers 71 Jets in 4Q20 and 130 total Jets in 2020

PR Newswire
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: BOVESPA: EMBR3) delivered 71 jets in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which 28 were commercial aircraft and 43 were executive jets (23 light and 20 large), which represents a decrease of 10 aircraft in the quarter in comparison with 4Q19.The Company delivered a total of 130 jets in 2020, comprised of 44 commercial aircraft and 86 executive jets (56 light and 30 large), which represents a decrease of almost 35% compared to 2019, when 198 jets were delivered.
Although deliveries accelerated during the fourth quarter of 2020 relative to the three previous quarters, they were heavily impacted, mostly in commercial aviation, due to COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 31, the firm order backlog totaled USD 14.4 billion. See details below:
Deliveries by Segment
4Q20
2020
Commercial Aviation
28
44
EMBRAER 175 (E175)
21
32
EMBRAER 190 (E190)
-
1
EMBRAER 190-E2 (E190-E2)
1
4
EMBRAER 195-E2 (E190-E2)
6
7
Executive Aviation
43
86
Phenom 100
1
6
Phenom 300
22
50
Light Jets
23
56
Legacy 650
-
1
Legacy 500
1
1
Praetor 500
6
10
Praetor 600
13
18
Large Jets
20
30
TOTAL
71
130
During 4Q20, Embraer Executive Jets delivered the first of the Praetor 600 fleet to Flexjet, the Praetor fleet launch customer. The business unit also announced a collaboration with Porsche to create Duet, a limited-edition Embraer Phenom 300E aircraft and Porsche 911 TurboS car pairing.
In commercial aviation, the Belarusian national air carrier Belavia took delivery of its first E195-E2 jet. Congo Airways placed a firm order for two E195-E2 jets, in addition to their existing two aircraft order for the smaller E190-E2. This new firm order was included in Embraer's 2020 fourth quarter backlog.
Embraer Defense & Security delivered the fourth C-390 Millennium multi-mission medium airlifter to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) in the fourth quarter. All 28 units of the aircraft ordered by FAB are equipped to perform aerial refueling missions, with the designation KC-390 Millennium. Embraer also delivered the first two modernized EMB 145 AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) aircraft, designated E-99, to FAB. Three additional E-99 aircraft will be modernized as part of the contract.
Embraer announced the completion and delivery of the first European conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 for an undisclosed customer. The conversion was performed at the Embraer Executive Jets Service Center at Le Bourget International Airport, in Paris, France.
Backlog - Commercial Aviation (December 31, 2020)
Aircraft Type
Firm Orders
Options
Deliveries
Firm Order Backlog
E170
191
-
191
-
E175
798
291
666
132
E190
568
-
565
3
E195
172
-
172
-
E190-E2
22
61
15
7
E195-E2
153
47
14
139
Total
1,904
399
1,623
281
Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run airlines
