LiveXLive Partners With Charlie Walk's Music Mastery To Expand Artist First Offerings Including Artist Management, Publishing, Distribution, Studios, Promotion And Content Creation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions ("CPS"), announced today a partnership with Music Mastery , a newly launched music and video distribution and artist development platform created by Charlie Walk, former President of Republic Records.

LiveXLive's artist first platform expands capabilities to discover, break and partner with the next global talent.

The partnership will focus on artists first by placing hundreds of rising musical artists on LiveXLive's Slacker Radio platform utilizing the proprietary technologies owned and managed by LiveXLive, including more than 40 patents in digital music, data and data mining. The partnership will also include joint efforts to create a record label, music publishing, artist management and the unique ability for talent to grow within the LiveXLive and Music Mastery's flywheel of business verticals: audio, video, livestreaming, podcasts, vodcasts, merchandise, licensing, pay-per-views and live events. Artists can sign-up for free or opt for Distribution-Pro at an annual cost. The pro-plan membership will include group coaching, masterclasses and their modules, access to the private community, distribution calls with special guests, featured on the Music Mastery Slacker channel and a LiveXLive subscription.

LiveXLive's partnership with Music Mastery will help identify and inspire artists, songwriters and creators by providing opportunities to monetize content using advanced technologies in aggregating royalties. Music Mastery distributes to over 40 digital service providers worldwide, from Spotify, Apple Music to TikTok and Triller. The partnership will also focus on the artist community with live group coaching and masterclasses focusing on bettering artists' chances at success in the music industry. Select artists will be featured on the newly created Music Mastery Slacker Channel due to launch Q1. Breaking new artists and distributing them will become the cornerstone to the partnership.

"By adding icon Charlie Walk and the Music Mastery team, LiveXLive's artist first platform expands capabilities to discover, break and partner with the next great bands, artists and global talent. Collectively we will identify trending artists from the collection of LiveXLive audio, livestreaming, VOD, live events including the biggest festivals, like Montreux Jazz Festival, Rock in Rio, and Music Lives," stated Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive.

Amongst the hundreds of artists inside Music Mastery distribution includes new rising stars who will be joining the platform and the new Music Mastery Slacker Channel are BMW Kenny, Peach Martine and Stefan Benz. BMW Kenny's first single, "Wipe It Down" had a half a billion streams across all DSPs and was TikTok's biggest 2020 viral challenge which reached over 2.4 billion views. His new single "HAHA" will be added to the LiveXLive platform within the Music Mastery Slacker Channel and on-demand video channel. Peach Martine, with over 18 million likes on Tik Tok , just released her first EP "Love, Peach" and has garnered over 2 million streams. Stefan Benz, the 14 year old hailed by Us Weekly and Entertainment Weekly as "One of the youngest rising stars to watch in music right now" has been called the industry's next Bieber.

"LiveXLive has created an ecosystem of verticals that will now have the opportunity to embrace the independent artist community, unlike ever before. By partnering with LiveXLive and its outstanding teams in publishing, digital audio, marketing, livestreaming and podcast/vodcast, we will afford rising artists an opportunity to build audiences, fans and most importantly, break artists. I look forward to building our businesses in a meaningful way with LiveXLive's world-class team," stated Charlie Walk, CEO and Founder of Music Mastery.

Charlie Walk is an iconic music executive who has been honored on Billboard's Power 100 list throughout his more than thirty-year career in the music industry. Walk's hands-on guidance has been pivotal in pushing into the spotlight countless previously unknown artists and household names, including Aerosmith, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Destiny's Child, Drake, Enrique Iglesias, Florida Georgia Line, Fugees, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Lopez, Joe Jonas, The Jonas Brothers, John Mayer, Lauryn Hill, Lorde, Mariah Carey, New Kids On The Block, Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Nipsey Hussle, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Will Smith, Wyclef Jean and many more. Affectionately known to insiders as "the Artist behind the Artist," Walk has driven the promotion and marketing campaigns of over 400 number one songs on the Top Forty charts, and over 50 Billboard Hot 100 #1's, including the current Billboard Hot100 #1 song, " MOOD, " co-produced and co-written by Kbeazy, co-published and co- managed by Music Mastery,

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads annually across more than 400+ episodes distributed weekly. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Music Mastery, founded in 2019 by world renowned music executive Charlie Walk, is a global online music & video distribution company where community breeds creativity. Music Mastery provides opportunity and support to the 75,000+ artists who upload music daily, bettering their chances of success. Music Mastery operates as the only distribution company that offers membership to help artists succeed in the complex world of content distribution, with focus on identifying, educating and inspiring rising artists and creators, by combining interface and human engagement with state-of-the-art technology. Music Mastery's verticals include distribution, recorded music, studios, publishing, masterclasses and artist management.

