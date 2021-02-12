>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

NorgesGruppen equips an additional 350 stores with Pricer's system

February 12, 2021 | About: STU:PRRB -4.25%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer's Norwegian reseller StrongPoint AS has today signed a new agreement with NorgesGruppen, the largest grocery retailer in Norway, to supply and install Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) from Pricer to 350 of its stores.

The value of the order is approximately SEK 110 million excluding the cost of installation and future technical support. The ESLs will be ordered, delivered and installed to NorgesGruppen's stores between Q1, 2021 and Q4, 2023.

"The renewed trust from NorgesGruppen is proof of the value that our robust and highly scalable system adds when it comes to in-store digitalization. Together with StrongPoint, we look forward to supporting NorgesGruppen in optimizing the store operations and improving the customer experience", says Helena Holmgren, President and CEO at Pricer.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Holmgren, President and CEO, +46 (0)702 870 068

Cecilia Vinell, Communications manager, +46 (0)768 632 401

[email protected]

This information is information that Pricer AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 CET on February 12, 2021.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a global leader in providing in-store digital shelf-edge solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. The increasingly feature-rich Pricer platform is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/pricer/r/norgesgruppen-equips-an-additional-350-stores-with-pricer-s-system,c3285833

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norgesgruppen-equips-an-additional-350-stores-with-pricers-system-301227525.html

SOURCE PRICER


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)