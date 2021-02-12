OTC Markets Group Welcomes MustGrow Biologics Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO; OTCQX: MGROF; FRA; 0C0) ("MustGrow") an agricultural biotech company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. MustGrow upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

MustGrow begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MGROF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"It has been a great experience to be traded on the OTCQB Venture Market and the service we have received has been second to none," says Corey Giasson, President & CEO of MustGrow. "We are excited that OTC Markets Group invited us to graduate to its highest market tier and look forward to what the future holds for MustGrow on the OTCQX® Best Market."

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables and other industries. MustGrow has designed and owns a U.S. EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed's natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective signature products. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states and by Health Canada's PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a biopesticide for high value crops such as in fruit & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format, TerraMG, and with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. In addition, this new mustard-derived technology could have other applications in several different industries from pre-plant soil treatment to post harvest pest and disease control.

The Company has approximately 42.0 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 50.6 million shares fully diluted. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-mustgrow-biologics-corp-to-otcqx-301227349.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.