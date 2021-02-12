Leidos CEO Roger Krone Elected to National Academy of Engineering

RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today that chairman and chief executive officer Roger A. Krone was recently elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Membership in the Academy is among the highest professional distinctions in engineering. Krone was elected to the Academy for his technical leadership in industry engineering and advances in aerospace and information technology programs.

"I am honored to represent the thousands of scientists and engineers at Leidos by serving in the Academy," Krone said. "As an engineer at heart, it's humbling to be recognized alongside the greatest names in our field. I thank the Academy members for their trust and recognition."

"Roger's work for our customers and his many accomplishments have left an incredible impact on our industry," said Bob Shapard, Lead Director of the Leidos Board of Directors. "He continually inspires the culture of innovation at Leidos and enables teams to develop novel solutions that make the world safer, healthier and more efficient. On behalf of the board of directors, we congratulate him on this outstanding and most deserved recognition."

The National Academy of Engineering announced the election of Krone on February 9.

Membership in the Academy is granted through nominations by current members only. Member candidates must be outstanding individuals with identifiable accomplishments in one or both of the following categories:

Engineering research, practice or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature.

Pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education or providing engineering leadership of major endeavors.

Krone will be formally inducted during the Academy's annual meeting on October 3, 2021.

Before joining Leidos, Krone served as president of Network and Space Systems for The Boeing Company, where he provided calculated direction for approximately 15,000 employees in 35 states and 12 countries. He joined McDonnell Douglas in 1992 serving as director of financial planning, vice president and treasurer after a 14-year career at General Dynamics, where he held positions in program management, engineering and finance.

Krone earned a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a master's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Business. A Six Sigma Green Belt, Krone is both a licensed commercial pilot and a certified public accountant. He is also a Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society in the United Kingdom.

The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-ceo-roger-krone-elected-to-national-academy-of-engineering-301227290.html

SOURCE Leidos