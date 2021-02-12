>
Insmed to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 25, 2021

February 12, 2021 | About: NAS:INSM +0%

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Insmed management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 340-0284 (domestic) or (236) 712-2425 (international) and referencing conference ID number 4261618. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.insmed.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after its completion through March 27, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and referencing conference ID number 4261618. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States and the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Eleanor Barisser
Associate Director, Investor Relations
Insmed
[email protected]

Media:

Mandy Fahey
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
[email protected]

