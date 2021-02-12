>
LP Building Solutions Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

February 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:LPX +0%

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP, NYSE: LPX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.16 per share, up 10% from its previous $0.145 per share quarterly dividend. The cash dividend will be payable March 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 22, 2021.

LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation)

About LP Building Solutions
As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, the LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lp-building-solutions-announces-increased-quarterly-dividend-301227425.html

SOURCE LP Building Solutions


