>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Articles (56) 

China to Lead Global Growth In 2021

China's strong economic performance stands in sharp contrast to other major world economies

February 12, 2021

China's economy is expected to lead global economic growth in 2021, according to a report published by Oxford Economics Research (OER) earlier this week:

"China's economy ended 2020 on a stronger note than we expected, with industry growth especially rapid. We have also revised up our outlook for exports, and, relatedly, manufacturing investment. Overall, we now expect China's GDP growth in 2021 will be 8.9%, compared to 8.1% previously."

China's strong economic performance stands in sharp contrast to other major world economies. America's GDP contracted 2.50% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, while Japan and the Euro-zone fared far even worse (see table below).

Country

GDP year-over-year growth (%)

China

6.5

US

-2.5

Japan

-5.80

Euro-zone

-5.10

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Industrial growth and exports have been the key drivers behind China's strong performance, with domestic demand lagging far behind.

In December, the industrial value-added index reached 108.1, or 8.1% above the Q4 2019 pre-Coronavirus level. Real exports were 17.3% above the Q4 2019 level, a 4.9% quarter-over-quarter increase. Domestic demand was 10.2% above the 2019 Q4 level, growing 3.6% month-over-month in December and 6.5% quarter-over-quarter in Q4.

China's over-reliance on exports could renew frictions with its trade partners, as they struggle to revive their economies and return to the pre-pandemic levels. According to a report published last week, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) expects economic activity to rebound "rapidly" in 2021, but it won't reach pre-pandemic levels until the mid-2021.

The renewal of trade frictions could taper China's growth prospects for 2021, something that I think the Oxford Economics rosy forecast doesn't seem to have taken into consideration.

Additonally, the low marriage rates that the country will see as the generations born under the "one-child policy" come of age will likely result in continued low birth rates and a shrinking labor force. This, along with the growing GDP, means poorer and more labor-rich countries like Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Bangladesh will likely take over more of China's role as low-wage mass-production regions.

Meanwhile, a dramatically shrinking population also results in unfavorable "dependency rates" - too few workers who will have to support too many retirees, as has been the case in neighboring Japan. The difference is that China is still at a much earlier stage of capitalism than Japan is, which will exacerbate this problem.

Thus, in my view, China's prospects for leading the global economy to a sustainable growth path in 2021 depend on the Chinese government's ability to deal with the above-mentioned issues.

Disclosure: No positions

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Panos Mourdoukoutas
Iâ€™m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. Iâ€™ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barronâ€™s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Panos Mourdoukoutas

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)