Alberto Abaterusso
3 Stocks With a Solid History of Sales and Earnings Growth

On Wall Street, these companies have optimistic recommendation ratings

February 12, 2021 | About: SLF -1.26% LOPE +3.01% ISBC -1.48%

In my opinion, investors may want to have a look at the following three stocks, as they meet the below value criteria:

  1. These stocks do not appear expensive, as their price-earnings ratios stand below 20.
  2. Their earnings and revenue, both on a per share basis, have advanced over the past five years, while no losses were reported during the observed period.
  3. These stocks have positive recommendation ratings among sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Sun Life Financial Inc

The first stock to consider is Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF), a Toronto, Canada-based provider of several financial services such as asset management, insurance and wealth management to North American and international clients.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 8.5% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) increase by 5.6% over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (15.42 as of Thursday) increased 0.6% per year on average over the years in question.

The stock traded at around $49.16 per share at close on Thursday for a market cap of $28.78 billion and a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.32%.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $53.48 per share.

Grand Canyon Education Inc

The second stock to consider is Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE), a Phoenix, Arizona-based provider of higher education services in the U.S.

The trailing 12-month revenue per share increased by 2.1% every year over the past five years. The trailing 12-month EPS without NRI has grown by 18.6% per annum over the past five years, exceeding the 1.7% per year growth of the price-earnings ratio (which stands at 19.69 as of Thursday).

The stock was trading at around $102.18 per share at close on Thursday for a market cap of $4.79 billion.

Grand Canyon Education Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $116 per share.

Investors Bancorp Inc

The third stock investors may want to consider is Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC), a Short Hills, New Jersey-based regional bank serving individuals and businesses in the U.S.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 10.6% and its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 10.9% per year over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (13.62 as of Thursday) has grown by only 0.8% over the observed years.

The stock traded at around $12.80 per share at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $3.2 billion and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 2 out of 10 for its financial strength rating and of 5 out of 10 for the profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $14.08 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from UniversitÃ  degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

