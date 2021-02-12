3 Stocks With a Solid History of Sales and Earnings Growth

In my opinion, investors may want to have a look at the following three stocks, as they meet the below value criteria:

These stocks do not appear expensive, as their price-earnings ratios stand below 20. Their earnings and revenue, both on a per share basis, have advanced over the past five years, while no losses were reported during the observed period. These stocks have positive recommendation ratings among sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Sun Life Financial Inc

The first stock to consider is Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF), a Toronto, Canada-based provider of several financial services such as asset management, insurance and wealth management to North American and international clients.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 8.5% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) increase by 5.6% over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (15.42 as of Thursday) increased 0.6% per year on average over the years in question.

The stock traded at around $49.16 per share at close on Thursday for a market cap of $28.78 billion and a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.32%.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $53.48 per share.

Grand Canyon Education Inc

The second stock to consider is Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE), a Phoenix, Arizona-based provider of higher education services in the U.S.

The trailing 12-month revenue per share increased by 2.1% every year over the past five years. The trailing 12-month EPS without NRI has grown by 18.6% per annum over the past five years, exceeding the 1.7% per year growth of the price-earnings ratio (which stands at 19.69 as of Thursday).

The stock was trading at around $102.18 per share at close on Thursday for a market cap of $4.79 billion.

Grand Canyon Education Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $116 per share.

Investors Bancorp Inc

The third stock investors may want to consider is Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC), a Short Hills, New Jersey-based regional bank serving individuals and businesses in the U.S.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 10.6% and its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 10.9% per year over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (13.62 as of Thursday) has grown by only 0.8% over the observed years.

The stock traded at around $12.80 per share at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $3.2 billion and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 2 out of 10 for its financial strength rating and of 5 out of 10 for the profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $14.08 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

