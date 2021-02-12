>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ME2C to Present at The Microcap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference

February 12, 2021 | About: MEEC +13.33%

CORSICANA, TX, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. ( MEEC) ("ME2C" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that management will present at the virtual Winter Wonderland Conference: Best Ideas From the Buy-Side taking place February 16-19, 2021.

The Winter Wonderland Conference is an event presented by The Microcap Rodeo, featuring leading companies recommended by qualified institutional investors. Learn more about the Winter Wonderland Conference and register to attend on the event website at https://microcaprodeo.com/.

Richard MacPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ME2C, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

The Winter Wonderland Conference: Best Ideas From the Buy-Side
Date: Thursday, February 17, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/40055

A live audio webcast of the event presentation will be available using the webcast links above. For more information on The Winter Wonderland Conference, please visit https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME2C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. ( MEEC) is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.

ME2C Contact:
Stacey Hyatt
Corporate Communications
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001
Direct: 404-226-4217
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-546-6326
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

ti?nf=ODE1MjA0MSMzOTczOTY0IzUwMDA2NDkwNw
d813c632-a697-4ad9-9258-6bff8b2c8cab

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)