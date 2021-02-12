United States Steel Corporation Earns Highest Rating on Corporate Equality Index











Non-discrimination policies across business entities;







Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;







Supporting an inclusive culture; and,







Corporate social responsibility







United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) earned the highest possible rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s [url="]2021+Corporate+Equality+Index+%28CEI%29[/url], a national benchmarking survey and report measuring LGBTQ workplace equality. This has also earned the company thedesignation for the second consecutive year.“This recognition highlights U. S. Steel’s continuous commitment to inclusion and diversity so our employees can safely bring their whole selves to work,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “Over the past year we’ve expanded this with our 360° Safety initiative that is focused on both physical and psychological safety. Through our culture of caring, we continuously work to foster an environment of respect and inclusivity that helps us advance our Best of Bothstrategy.”This recognition demonstrates successful actions taken by employees across the company, including U. S. Steel’s leadership team, to prioritize and improve workplace equality. To further develop the company’s culture of inclusion, U. S. Steel has enhanced its employee benefits to include domestic partner coverage, parental leave, adoption benefits and expanded employee resource groups, including one dedicated to LGBTQ employees and their allies.“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”The results of this year’s CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are committed to establishing LGBTQ-friendly workplaces and help advance inclusion in workplaces abroad, too. U. S. Steel’s efforts in satisfying all of CEI’s criteria earned a 100-percent ranking and the designation as aThe CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:The full report is available online at [url="]www.hrc.org%2Fcei.[/url]The Human Rights Campaign Foundation focuses on achieving equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people by identifying best practices and policies that support LGBTQ employees in participating businesses. The HRC strives to create a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of Bothworld-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit [url="]www.ussteel.com[/url].

