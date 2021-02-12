Vector Group to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).
Investors can access the call by dialing 877-271-1828 and entering 32496685 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2271%2F39987[/url]. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.
A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on February 25, 2021 through March 11, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-656-8905 and enter 32496685 as the conference ID number. The archived webcast will also be available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2271%2F39987[/url].
Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, [url="]www.VectorGroupLtd.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005268/en/