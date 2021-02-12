Vector Group to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).Investors can access the call by dialing 877-271-1828 and entering 32496685 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2271%2F39987[/url]. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on February 25, 2021 through March 11, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-656-8905 and enter 32496685 as the conference ID number. The archived webcast will also be available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2271%2F39987[/url].Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, [url="]www.VectorGroupLtd.com[/url].

